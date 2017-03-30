The Capistrano Dispatch

Since 2008, local nonprofit Wells of Life, founded by Nick and Michelle Jordan of San Juan Capistrano, has worked to raise funds to build sustainable water wells for villagers in Uganda.

To help achieve their goal of funding the drilling of 1,000 water wells over a 10 year period that will serve one million villagers in Uganda, the nonprofit will host its second annual Run4Water 5K and 1K on Sunday, April 23 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park.

Organizers aim to recruit 40 teams to fund 40 wells—20 participants per team raising $300 each covers the $6,000 cost of a well. Each well provides clean water for 1,000 people for over 25 years, and all overhead is raised through private donations and fundraisers, so donors fund 100 percent of the well production.

Recently, Wells of Life gained an unlikely ally—a group of young Mission Basilica School students and their mothers. Known as the “Precious Flowers,” the faith-based group of 15 second- to sixth-grade girls has raised about $11,000 for Wells of Life, and $6,000 of that money has already funded and built a well in Uganda.

Precious Flowers co-leaders and mothers Teresa LeLeux, Etelvina Carlisle and Ayumi Miraz said their daughters learned about Wells of Life through a summer camp two years ago. The girls immediately wanted to get involved with the cause and began fundraising by visiting parishes and speaking about Wells of Life’s mission. LeLeux said the group has also been able to utilize corporate matching, which helped them raise another $5,000 after the first well was built.

Individuals interested in participating in the upcoming Run4Water 5K and 1K on April 23 can register for $35. Virtual participants are $25 each. All registered participants will receive an official time, T-shirt and medal. Race packet pickup is on Saturday, April 22 1-4 p.m. at a location to be determined.

On Sunday, April 23, registration opens at 7 a.m., an opening ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the 1K will start at 9:10 a.m. The event concludes at noon.

Laguna Niguel Regional Park is located at 28241 La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel.

For more information about Run4Water or Wells of Life, visit www.wellsoflife.org or email info@wellsoflife.org.