Local Students Awarded Scholarships from Cox Charities

By Emily Rasmussen

Two students from San Juan Hills High School and two students from Capistrano Valley High School were awarded scholarships from Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications.

At a recent ceremony held at Angels Stadium, Cox Charities awarded 13 students scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, totaling $35,000 to graduating high school seniors for their academic success, community service, leadership and commitment to their education despite facing adversity, a Cox Charities press release said.

“Our scholarship program is very important to our employees and has always been a big part of why Cox Charities exists,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president, Government and Public Affairs of Cox Charities. “Cox Scholars allows us to recognize and provide financial support to students who have demonstrated a true commitment to their education and showcased exemplary leadership skills at their schools and their communities.”

The students from San Juan Hills High School are Samantha Jimenez and Kristen Nguyen. The students from Capistrano Valley High School are Allison Maynard and Jaqueline Rodriguez-Tapia.

Also, Max Eunice, Aliso Niguel High School graduate and 2017-18 student advisor of the Capistrano Unified School District board of trustees, received a scholarship.