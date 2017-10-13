The Capistrano Dispatch

U-Haul Company of Orange County is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been or will be impacted by the Anaheim Hills fire.

The Canyon Fire 2 has prompted thousands to evacuate and has affected more than 8,000 acres.

People needing more information about self-storage assistance should contact the participating U-Haul store nearest them.

The U-Haul Moving & Storage in San Juan Capistrano is participating and located at 33033 Camino Capistrano. Contact the store at 949.245.6478.

