Man killed in head-on crash on Ortega Highway

By Alex Groves

A 36-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday evening, July 13, when his motorcycle crashed head-on into a passenger vehicle on the Ortega Highway, a California Highway Patrol official said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. about 14 miles east of where the highway intersects with Interstate 5, according to a news release from CHP Officer Rafael Reynoso.

The man was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on the freeway just west of Mile Post Marker 14 when for unknown reasons he lost control of the motorcycle, went into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle described as a 2015 Dodge, according to Reynoso.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Authority. His identity had not yet been released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office on Monday afternoon.

The driver of the Dodge, a 26-year-old Temecula man, suffered minor injuries.