By Allison Jarrell

On Friday, newly appointed Mayor Kerry Ferguson scheduled a special closed-session City Council meeting for Monday, Dec. 19, tacking on two noteworthy items to the meeting’s agenda—evaluation of the City Attorney and City Manager.

The first item on the docket is conferring with the city’s legal counsel regarding the California Public Utilities Commission’s approval last week of SDG&E’s substation expansion in San Juan Capistrano. The city has actively opposed the project, and City Manager Ben Siegel said last week that the Council would discuss options and next steps with the city’s consultant and legal team.

However, in addition to that discussion, Mayor Ferguson has also placed evaluations of Siegel and City Attorney Jeffrey Ballinger on the agenda for the last-minute meeting. When the special meeting was first noticed around 4 p.m. on Friday, the agenda included just one evaluation of Ballinger. The agenda was revised and noticed again on Sunday with an added performance review of Siegel.

City Councilman Derek Reeve took to social media on Sunday to criticize Mayor Ferguson’s decision to place the two performance evaluations on the agenda. Reeve wrote on his public Facebook page that the items will allow the current Council majority to fire Ballinger and Siegel in an “unprecedented” fashion.

While the Council’s Monday session is closed to the public, those who wish to speak on any of the three items will be able to do so at the very beginning of the 5 p.m. meeting at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto.

