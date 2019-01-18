Mayor, Police Chief Recognize Reserve Bureau Deputies

By Shawn Raymundo

Several deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Reserve Bureau were recognized Tuesday, Jan. 15, for their service to the San Juan Capistrano community.

Mayor Brian Maryott and San Juan Capistrano Police Chief Lt. Carl Bulanek presented commendations to the deputy sheriffs who help patrol the downtown area on weekends and during special events such as the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, Swallows Day Parade and San Juan Summer Nights events.

“These deputy sheriffs have donated countless hours of dedicated service to the city of San Juan Capistrano,” Maryott said during the Jan. 15 city council meeting. “These dedicated deputies are all professionals who have regular full-time jobs and provide these services at no cost to the city during their off hours. We’re very grateful.”

Part of Bulanek’s vision when he first took on the position as the city’s chief of police was to provide community-based policing. But with limited staffing levels, that can be a difficult achievement, he noted.

“This group of individuals here make that all possible,” Bulanek said. “They’re the ones who patrol the downtown, have the time to go and talk to the shopkeepers, talk to the families, hand out stickers and interact with everybody on a personal level.”

“We couldn’t do it without them,” the chief added. “We just could not do what we do and provide the levels of service that we provide without them, and we’re very grateful to their service.”

During the recognition ceremony, Bulanek acknowledged Loren Webb, a deputy sheriff assigned to the reserve bureau, for spearheading the downtown foot patrol project. He also praised Webb for his commitment to the job and stepping up to fill vacant spots when no one else could.

“He’s been essentially out there every single night, on the weekends, Friday and Saturday,” Bulanek said. “If a spot couldn’t be filled, he’d be the one to step up and get it filled, take the responsibility, doing it himself.”