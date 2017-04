The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Capistrano Mayor Kerry Ferguson and Melody Carruth, mayor pro tem of Laguna Hills, will discuss the importance of female leadership during the April 19 meeting of the Capistrano Valley Republican Women.

The group will meet at 9 a.m. at Marbella Country Club, 30800 Golf Club Drive in San Juan Capistrano.

The event is $25 per person and includes a buffet breakfast. For reservations, call Stacy Reynolds at 714.267.5750 or email stacyreynolds@gmail.com.