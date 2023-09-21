By Hayze Law

In a culinary and cultural extravaganza, the delights and wonders of the Mediterranean will be right here in San Juan Capistrano this weekend at the 10th annual Greek Fest.

Hosted by Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, the milestone event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 9 p.m., at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center.

Guests will have the opportunity to discover a wide array of authentic food, pastries and beverages, as well as enjoy vibrant traditions, through live music, dance performances, Greek imports and more.

While Greek Fest is a celebration of everything in Greek culture, the heart of the festival lies in its culinary offerings.

“The star of the show, so to speak, is the food—that’s what we take pride in,” said event Chair Stelios Chrisopoulos.

Preparations for the grand celebration, which is steeped in tradition, have been underway for months. All the food is prepared by volunteers from the church community, using several time-honored recipes that have been passed down through generations.

From savory gyros, and perfectly grilled and seasoned lamb chops, to the flaky goodness of spanakopita–a savory dish made with spinach and feta–attendees will be transported to the Mediterranean with each bite.

And, of course, no Greek-themed festival would be complete without the iconic baklava, and loukoumades, or honey-drenched donut holes—also known as the Greek version of donuts.

One unique delight awaiting festivalgoers is deep-fried feta cheeseballs, called “feta bites,” which is a staple that sets San Juan Capistrano apart from other festivals in the area.

As a complement to the Mediterranean flavors, Greek coffee will be offered, including iced coffee frappés.

Beyond the food, there are areas designated for children, as well as a place for indulging in alcoholic beverages and a market to showcase Greek imports.

According to Chrisopoulos, year to year, the majority of festivalgoers are not Greek—in fact, most come from varying cultural and religious backgrounds across the greater Orange County area. In addition, the event is family-friendly and designed to cater to people of all ages.

For sports enthusiasts, a corner of the festival is reserved as the taverna, otherwise known as a bar area, equipped with two big-screen satellite TVs, ensuring that no college or NFL football action is missed.

The taverna offers a lively atmosphere where beers, wines and spirits, both Greek and domestic, mingle harmoniously, along with the beloved ouzo, a popular Greek liqueur and Greece’s national spirit.

As for the little ones, the “kid zone” is complete with various activities and a nine-hole mini-golf course to keep them entertained.

In addition, there will be a Greek marketplace featuring several vendors, for festivalgoers to meander through as they enjoy the delights offered.

Not lacking in entertainment, the festival will boast live music performances, featuring both traditional and contemporary Greek melodies, and the church’s various dance groups will perform, as a testament to the rich cultural heritage they carry.

Having grown significantly since its inception, the festival started out as a small event in the parking lot of an office complex and now occupies the expansive grounds of the community center.

“This year is expected to be the biggest and best one yet,” said Chrisopoulos.

General admission costs $3, and the event is free for children under 12, as well as active military personnel and first responders. Free parking will be available.

More information regarding the event can be found at sjcgreekfest.com/event/san-juan-capistrano-greek-festival-2023/.