Compiled by Daniel Ritz
Patricia C. Bates, Republican
Top Priorities:
- Fighting to repeal gas taxes added to gasoline costs. Bates believes voters should have a say in any future attempts to increase gas taxes
- Believes securing the border of California should be one of the Legislature’s highest priorities even if it calls for deploying the National Guard
- Defunding Gov. Jerry Brown’s “High Speed Rail” project
- Bates believes that at least 80 percent of education spending should be required to be spent in the classroom instead of on administrator salaries
Marggie Castellano, Democrat
Top Priorities:
- Pushing for “common sense” gun legislation
- “Common sense” state regulations for residential treatment facilities to protect both the person in recovery and the neighborhood residence around such a facility
- Enhancing protection of the environment from offshore oil drilling and climate change
- Immediately remove all nuclear waste from San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station
comments (0)