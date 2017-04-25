

The Capistrano Dispatch

This Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, Metrolink’s Orange County and Inland Empire Orange County lines will have limited service due to maintenance projects, according to Metrolink officials.

Metrolink trains will only operate north of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station. Buses will provide service to and from the San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, San Clemente Pier and Oceanside stations, connecting passengers to regularly scheduled trains at Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station.

Trains may be delayed up to 45 minutes. Regular train service will resume by Monday, May 1.

The North County Transit District and San Diego Association of Governments are doing a number of rail projects south of Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station to improve Amtrak, Coaster and Metrolink services, according to a press release.

For more information, visit www.metrolinktrains.com.