By Emily Rasmussen, The Capistrano Dispatch

A minor suspect was arrested on Monday, Feb. 12 for involvement in a pellet-gun incident that involved a victim who claimed he was hit by a pellet from a pellet gun while riding his motorcycle on Ortega Highway on Friday, Feb. 9, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD).

The motorcycle rider said that he was hit on the evening of Friday, Feb. 9 on Ortega Highway near Shadetree Lane. OCSD San Juan Capistrano Police Services opened an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as a minor living in San Juan Capistrano, OCSD Public Information Officer Carrie Braun said in an email.

“During the course of the investigation, OCSD investigators found evidence that this may not have been an isolated incident and that the minor may have done this several times,” Braun said in the email.

The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on several felony accounts, the email statement.

“Investigators have identified a second minor suspect, a friend of the original suspect, who has also been arrested on (Wednesday, Feb. 14) and booked into juvenile hall on several felony accounts,” Braun said in the email. “Investigators are reviewing reports from parties dating back to Jan. 20 to see if any additional reports can be linked.”

Some of the initial incidents may have been reported as “rock throwing,” Braun said in the email.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.