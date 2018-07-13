MissionFest 2018: Off to a Good Start

Hundreds gather at RMV Riding Park for inaugural MissionFest Craft Beer, Food and Music Festival

By Daniel Ritz

Hundreds gathered in the more than 90-degree heat for the inaugural MissionFest Craft Beer, Food and Music Festival on Saturday, July 7, and the atmosphere on the ground indicated that it will not be the last.

More than 60 vendors—many local breweries and wineries—offered tastes and samples, most with the assistance of a large crew of volunteers.

Bobbie Conrady was visiting her son, who lives in Dana Point, from Helena, Montana. She said she was having such a wonderful time that she had worn blisters on her feet.

“I don’t mind though,” Conrady said. “It’s not a bad place to be, in the shade here.”

Marty Wells is the owner of Bad to the Bone in San Juan Capistrano, and said that he enjoyed treating attendees such as Conrady to San Juan’s best.

“This could be a great community cornerstone,” Wells said. “I wanted to be sure to get in from the ground up, help it off the ground. Events like this are all about community, and that’s what we are all about as well.”

David and Eric Groos, brothers, manage Great Opportunities, a charitable nonprofit organization working with the Support SJC Skatepark. They said that 20 percent of all ticket sales would be going toward the skatepark, which has already been allocated space by the City of San Juan Capistrano, but needs additional funding to begin construction.

Bringing together a wide variety of San Juan demographics, MissionFest seems to have set itself up for success at the intersection of fun and philanthropy.