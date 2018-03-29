Mock DUI Shows San Juan Hills High School Dangers of Drinking and Driving

By Brennan Stevens, for The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Hills High School students on Tuesday, March 27 participated in a mock drinking under the influence (DUI) car crash event, which is designed to teach students the dangers of driving while drinking and/or texting.

Organized by the Orange County Fire Authority, other organizations in conjunction with the event included the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Friends Against Drinking and Driving, Trauma Intervention Program and Mission Hospital.

“It is an extremely realistic and powerful program for all the students, faculty and parents watching. This is a very important message that can save lives,” said OCFA Captain Steve Concialdi in a press statement. “We hope the students learn from other student’s mistakes and not drink and drive or text and drive.”

The mock DUI started with a staged car crash, with multiple students laying on the pavement covered in fake blood. It was soon revealed that the students were on the way to a school dance, but had a few drinks before driving over, which led to tragic results of death. There were body bags, a staged sobriety test and charges to the driver.

The performance of the event exposed students to the reality of DUI accidents, with the intent of preventing any possible future situations they may face.