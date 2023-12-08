Jan Siegel

By Jan Siegel

While it seems as if the world has turned upside down, we need to appreciate how fortunate we are to live in San Juan Capistrano.

Historically, our community shows how people of many persuasions can live together and support each other. As we get ready to celebrate the holiday season, let us remember the old Mexican heritage that is viable today.

For Mexicans, the season begins on Dec. 12. On Oct. 12, 1945, Pope Pius XII decreed Our Lady of Guadalupe to be “Patroness of all the Americans. Her feast day is Dec. 12.”

According to the Vatican News, “Our Lady of Guadalupe” first introduced herself as the Mother of God and the mother of all humanity when she appeared on the hill of Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531.

An Indigenous peasant, Juan Diego saw the glowing figure on the hill, and she asked him to build a shrine on this spot. When Juan Diego told his archbishop what he had witnessed, the archbishop dismissed Diego’s vision.

Diego returned to the spot and told Our Lady, a virgin, the apprehension the archbishop had. She then told Diego to pick some flowers and take them to the archbishop. It was winter and no flowers were in bloom, but roses suddenly appeared.

Diego gathered the flowers in his cloak. When Diego went back to the archbishop, he recognized the flowers as Castilian roses, which do not grow in Mexico. As a result, he built the Catedral in Mexico City, which still stands today.

The cloak that Diego was wearing is called a tilma, and after he dropped the flowers at the feet of the archbishop, the image of the Mother of God was imprinted on the cloak. The tilma that Diego was wearing is preserved since that time and “is the most sacred object in all of Mexico.”

The story has been handed down from a manuscript written in Nahuatl, the Native language of the Aztecs, by the scholar Antonio Valeriano sometime after 1556. In 1990, Pope Saint John Paul II visited Mexico and beatified Juan Diego. In 2000, he was declared a saint.

The symbolism of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s dress is obvious to more than eight million native Mexicans.

“She is brighter than the sun, more powerful than any Aztec god, but she is not a god herself, and she prays to the one greater than herself.”

When the retablo was built in Spain for the Basilica in San Juan Capistrano, the artist who painted Our Lady of Guadalupe heard the story for the first time, and he took it upon himself to add roses on Our Lady’s gown. It really does complete the image.

You can spend a “Moment in Time” this holiday season and visit the Basilica in San Juan Capistrano and appreciate the retablo and the Lady of Guadalupe altar in the church.

This is the season of miracles. A miracle is an event that happens at a significant moment in time. Whether the moment is the parting of the Red Sea, the oil that lasted eight days instead of one, the birth of Jesus, the Cathedral in Mexico City, the meeting of your soul mate, the birth of your children, it is a time to remember all the wonders of life.

To one and all a very happy holiday season and healthy New Year.

Jan Siegel was a 33-year resident of San Juan Capistrano and now resides in the neighboring town of Rancho Mission Viejo. She served on the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission for 13 years, has been a volunteer guide for the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library’s architectural walking tour for 26 years and is currently the museum curator for the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. She was named Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2005, Volunteer of the Year in 2011 and was inducted into the city’s Wall of Recognition in 2007.