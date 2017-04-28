The Capistrano Dispatch

On Sunday, April 30, from 7-11 a.m., Beth Carney, owner of Conservatory at Curiosity, is producing a music video to be filmed by Bergstrom Media that celebrates San Juan Capistrano’s historic theater, dining and mercantile district.

The video will utilize a group of young dancers, but Carney said they also need residents who would like to be part of the video’s crowd shots. Anyone who would like to be included in the project is welcome to attend the filming, which kicks off at 7 a.m. at the train station.