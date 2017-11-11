The Capistrano Dispatch

The Laguna Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. has opened its annual membership drive and invites interested mothers and daughters from South Orange County communities including Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano to apply for the graduating classes of 2021 to 2024.

The Laguna Chapter will host a meet-and-greet from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Aliso Viejo Conference Center, 31 Santa Barbara Drive, Aliso Viejo.

The chapter works with more than 20 local philanthropies including the Ocean Institute, Shea Center and Family Assistance Ministries, as well as its own award-winning Handmade Brigade and Sunshine Readers program. This year, the chapter’s mothers and daughters have served more than 6,000 hours.

NCL Laguna is accepting applications through Jan. 15.

RSVP to Autumn Connot at autumnconnot0615@gmail.com or visit www.laguna.nationalcharityleague.org/membership-information to find out more about membership.