The Capistrano Dispatch

The Laguna Chapter of National Charity League hosted its 28th annual Debutante Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Eighteen young women were honored for their philanthropic and league service. Their six years of commitment to serving the surrounding local communities began when the girls were in seventh grade.

The 2016 class has three members who reside in San Juan Capistrano, and all of the class lives in South Orange County.

This year’s class volunteered more than 6,600 hours in the local community during their time in NCL Laguna (and almost 11,000 hours when combined with their mothers’ volunteer service). The philanthropies served include Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, CSP Youth Shelter, Discovery Arts, J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, Laura’s House, Mission Hospital, Ocean Institute, Operation Valentine, Orange County Public Libraries, Orangewood Children’s Foundation, Saddleback Hospital, South County Senior Centers, Special Camp for Special Kids, Surfrider Foundation and Working Wardrobes.