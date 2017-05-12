The Capistrano Dispatch

Last month, San Juan Capistrano’s own volunteer “flag team” replaced the American flag that waves atop Patriot Hill, a popular destination for hikers, equestrians, runners and cyclists.

A flag has been flying on San Juan Capistrano’s city-owned open space ridge line since Sept. 11, 2001. Flag team members say no one knows who hung the original small flag on a rusty barbed wire fence post overlooking the I-5. But for the next several years, a handful of locals made sure there was always a flag on that ridge line, flying on a variety of small make-shift poles.

In 2005, an Eagle Scout installed a 35-foot permanent pole as his community service project. The project was a tribute to the lives lost and the heroes of 9/11, as well as the heroes who protect American citizens every day.

Over the years, the flag and pole have been maintained by an all-volunteer “flag team” of more than 100 volunteers who rally several times a year to replace tattered flags, make needed repairs and express their thoughts in the journal book. The flag team can be reached at FlagOnTheHill92675@gmail.com.