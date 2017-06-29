New Indian Restaurant Basanti Opens in San Juan Capistrano

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on June 22 for Basanti, a new Indian restaurant that recently opened in town.

Named after a town in India, Basanti is owned by husband and wife team Roshan and Shradha Kumar.

On behalf of the San Juan City Council, Mayor Kerry Ferguson presented the couple with a proclamation celebrating the opening.

Basanti is located at 27221 Ortega Highway. For more information, including restaurant hours, visit their website: www.basantirestaurant.com. To view the chamber’s live video from the ribbon cutting, click below.