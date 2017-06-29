Photo: Courtesy of the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce
EYE ON SJC, LIVING, News, SJC Living

New Indian Restaurant Basanti Opens in San Juan Capistrano

Photo: Courtesy of Basanti
Photo: Courtesy of Basanti

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on June 22 for Basanti, a new Indian restaurant that recently opened in town.

Named after a town in India, Basanti is owned by husband and wife team Roshan and Shradha Kumar.

On behalf of the San Juan City Council, Mayor Kerry Ferguson presented the couple with a proclamation celebrating the opening.

Basanti is located at 27221 Ortega Highway. For more information, including restaurant hours, visit their website: www.basantirestaurant.com. To view the chamber’s live video from the ribbon cutting, click below.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>