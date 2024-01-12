Mayor Sergio Farias calls San Juan Capistrano the most beautiful city in the world.

He’s determined, however, to further enhance that during his second go-round as mayor. His term started this year and ends on Dec. 31.

“San Juan Capistrano is the most beautiful city in the world, but I think it wasn’t really reflected in the types of businesses that we were attracting,” Farias said.

“I don’t think we were attracting the visitors and the tourism we wanted. The businesses really needed it. We want great businesses, but you have to have an environment for great businesses to thrive.”

Farias understands that his role is limited, but the City Council is laser-focused on doing everything it can to attract and support businesses. The Verdugo Street improvements reinforced the governing body’s support of businesses.

City leaders cannot choose who comes into town. When small business owners — including The BrewHouse’s Andrew and Kim Reed — say they want to be in San Juan Capistrano, they need the infrastructure and the traffic to support it.

Farias says his motivation is to protect what he’s accomplished during his eight years on the City Council, to be business-friendly and to continue to make San Juan Capistrano a safe place for people to visit and work.

Businesses are benefiting from San Juan Capistrano’s diverse population — racially, ethnically and economically — he said.

“It’s important to attract the right businesses; companies that the city feels are “San Juan Capistrano” businesses. That’s instead of bringing in the large corporation that might pull out of the city.

“Oftentimes, ‘San Juan Capistrano businesses’ is thrown around too easily, especially when it comes to architecture,” he said.

“So, let me explain what a San Juan business is to me. It’s a family-owned business. Ganahl Lumber is family-owned. It’s a big company, but it’s still family-owned.”

HOMEGROWN

Farias was born and raised in San Juan Capistrano. So, giving back, improving the city and promoting business are ingrained in him.

“I believe in the people who live here,” he said.

“Having lived here all 41 years of my life, it matters to me. I know growing up here, there were a lot of things I wanted that we don’t have still. A skatepark is one of them. I love it here, but if you ask my daughter, it’s kind of boring. I’m not happy about hearing that.

“I still have to (rely on) what did that 15-year-old think of the city and how can we do something for them? The skatepark isn’t done yet, but we’re committed to bringing it. Generations of our residents have fought for it. We’ll get that done.”

Another priority is the city’s budget. Going into 2024, the San Juan Capistrano has a budget surplus, but it must deal with a state that has a “pretty significant deficit.”

“Will that affect us in the next year, if at all?” he asked. “Hopefully, there isn’t the knee-jerk reaction of just raising taxes doesn’t happen.”

The gas tax, he said, benefited local cities. San Juan Capistrano has put the money into roads.

PRIORITIES RECAP

Going forward, Farias’ priorities are to continue to maintain diversity. To do that, the city must look at the types of housing it has.

“We’re being forced by the state to take a step back, as far as what role the city government takes with housing,” he said. “We want to bring in quality developments, but try to have a role in it, and have it better our city as much as possible.”

Affordable housing is key. Farias said he’s been saving to buy a home for about a decade — but he’s getting further away from that as the years go on.

But he said he’s not alone. The city of San Juan Capistrano recently received a letter from a resident who had just missed out on an applicant to get one of the affordable units in town.

“It was really sad, because that could have been a letter that my family wrote,” he said. “They made a little too much to qualify for certain types of housing.”

That said, he noted that “underhousing” is a problem in San Juan Capistrano.

“You have people renting out rooms,” he said. “There are families sharing condos. The less of that we have, the better off we all are. I think those issues will be seen in our society for years from now.”

The “underhoused” is often not in the conversation.

“We throw so much money at homelessness,” he said. “Families are working full-time who can’t afford a place in this area. They really should be able to. We need to talk about those families more than we have in the past.”

Farias has a positive attitude when it comes to development like The Groves and City Hall projects.

He assured residents that they shouldn’t be afraid of development. Noise complaints are taken seriously with the city of San Juan Capistrano.

He wants to please everyone, including longtime residents, like him, who have institutional knowledge of the city.

“A lot of times, we rely on our longtime residents,” he added. “There’s a park in town, and we have no idea who it was named after — RC Park.

“The record-keeping wasn’t great when that was built. From time to time, the city manager will ask longtime residents about topics like this.”

Farias longs to continue San Juan Capistrano’s energy. He’s going to do everything he can to make this an attractive place for visitors. “Growing up, oftentimes, when you would hang out with friends, San Juan Capistrano was not a place you’d want to go to,” he said. “Slowly and gradually — I don’t want to take credit for it — people want to go to San Juan to hang out, watch the game, eat at a restaurant. This never happened before.”

That’s why the BrewHouse’s creative spin on businesses in its genre is important. The city didn’t have that many places like that here.

“This is a place I would have come to. I have meetings here from time to time,” he said. “They have 30 beers on tap.”

Now beer connoisseurs don’t have to drive “really far” to get local or craft beer.

He wants business owners to take a chance on San Juan Capistrano, as residents are passionate about the path the city is taking. As an aside, the city has arguably the most donuts in the country — JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee is one of the donut shops — he said.

“I often bring those to clients,” said Farias, who works in the landscaping industry. “Our company will be known as the one who brought us these wonderful donuts. I think they’re the best donuts in the country.”