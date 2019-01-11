New MemorialCare Medical Center to Open Summer 2019

By Shawn Raymundo

Construction has begun on a new one-stop medical facility that’s scheduled to open up in Rancho Mission Viejo this summer.

MemorialCare, a nonprofit health system that includes a network of hospitals and medical groups in Orange County, announced Wednesday, Jan. 2, that it had recently broken ground on the location of its 26,000-square-foot health center on Gateway Place next to the Sendero Marketplace.

The two-story facility will offer X-ray, laboratory, cardiology and mammography services to patients, as well as provide access to primary and specialty physicians through a partnership between MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center and MemorialCare Medical Group.

Noting MemorialCare’s commitment to working with the Rancho Mission Viejo community to provide health services, Dr. Mark Schafer, CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, said the new health center will be “state-of-the-art” and “custom designed.”

“Rancho Mission Viejo and MemorialCare share a passion for achieving, sustaining and improving the quality of life and health – that’s why we’re proud to be the exclusive medical provider for this incredible community,” Schafer said in a press release from MemorialCare.

Marcia Manker, MemorialCare Saddleback CEO, reiterated Schafer’s sentiments, highlighting the variety of services the health center will be able to provide patients.

“MemorialCare’s new health center will be the foundation of community health for the active, growing and exciting Rancho Mission Viejo community,” Manker said in the release. “The new health center is a perfect fit for people of all ages with a wide range of healthcare needs.”

MemorialCare’s interim Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo in the Sandero Marketplace will be open to patients seeking primary care and walk-in services. The temporary center will be open until the new facility has been completed this coming summer.

Patients in the area can also receive service at MemorialCare’s urgent care office in San Juan Capistrano on Rancho Viejo Road.