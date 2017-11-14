New Ownership

Nissan of San Juan Capistrano

33633 Camino Capistrano

949.248.9200

www.nissanofcapistrano.com

Nissan of San Juan Capistrano is now under new ownership. General Manager John Cunningham said his focus at the dealership is on “complete customer satisfaction.”

“That philosophy is dealership-wide, including sales, service and parts,” Cunningham said. “We are all about the customer experience, whether you are here to buy a new or pre-owned car, truck, van or SUV, or if you came into parts to get a new battery for your car’s remote, you will always be treated as royalty.”

Cunningham said that same mantra is especially true for members of the military, including active duty personnel, retired veterans, first responders, and anyone in the education profession.

“Our staff are all extremely appreciative of the sacrifices those heroic individuals make on our behalf, and we are dedicated to recognizing their efforts with over-the-top customer care,” he said.

In addition to being a new Nissan Dealer, Nissan of San Juan Capistrano is also a certified NV commercial vehicle, so they can sell and service the NV passenger van and the high and standard roof cargo vans. The pre-owned department carries an average of 50 vehicles, all inspected and, in the case of the pre-owned Nissan inventory, certified, which requires passing a 162-point inspection and comes with a limited seven year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.