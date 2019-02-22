New RMV Retirement Center to House Hundreds of Senior Residents

By Jenna Ross

Reata Glen, the 66-acre retirement center off Ortega Highway, will soon be officially opening its gates in Rancho Mission Viejo (RMV). On April 29, the center will begin welcoming the more than 300 senior residents who have already purchased homes.

Reata Glen is one of the residential developments that has been under construction in RMV over the past few years. The project, developed by Continuing Life, LLC, has been in conception for almost 15 years and under construction for two and a half years.

Continuing Life communities combine the concepts of a senior living home with full-time care and a retirement community.

A Carlsbad-based company, Continuing Life has operated since 1991 and gives community starters such as Reata Glen access to infrastructure to “manage a stabilized community,” according to its website.

“This will be the largest single-phase opening of a (Continuing Care Retirement Community) so far in California,” Reata Glen Marketing Manager Stephanie Riggs said.

Seventy percent of Reata Glen will be used for residential living for people 55 and older who are looking to downsize or minimize responsibilities in their lives. They will still live in independent residences, but their typical gardening, landscaping or housecleaning tasks will be taken care of by Reata Glen staff.

The rest of the residences in Reata Glen will be reserved for assisted living at The Orchards, which will open a year and a half after the official opening of the community. It will provide health services for residents who can no longer live independently without their having to relocate to a new home.

“This will allow residents to stay at Reata Glen as their health needs change,” Riggs said. “We want to give people peace of mind.”

The development of Reata Glen is helping the Rancho Mission Viejo community reach its goal of providing accommodations for people of all ages, Riggs said.

According to Rancho Mission Viejo, the master-planned community is expected to include up to 6,000 homes for people 55 and older.

“Through the decades, we’ve done our best to help establish communities, which enrich the lives of residents and neighbors by providing a diversity of housing opportunities,” a recent press release discussing new leadership within RMV stated.

There are talks to have a transportation system that will connect Reata Glen to the rest of Rancho Mission Viejo, according to Riggs. Reata Glen would be one of the main stops on the route, connecting its residents to the rest of the community.

Reata Glen will feature three restaurants, a bar, a beauty salon and spa, a movie theater, a pool, a dog park and many other amenities. These amenities are exclusive to residents and their guests.

Homes will range from one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments to two- or three-bedroom villas: single-family homes with attached garages.

“We are happy to be adding to (Rancho Mission Viejo’s) vision of multigenerational living,” Riggs said.