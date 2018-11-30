Lillian Boyd, The Capistrano Dispatch

For about four decades, Molly Murphy has played tennis—a sport that has kept her feeling young at the age of 80. Within the next year, she’ll be able to continue practicing her drop shots at San Juan Capistrano’s newest Life Plan Community, Reata Glen.

“I can’t wait to be within walking distance of the new court,” said Murphy said in a news release. “There will be so many new activities and hobbies for me to try out for the first time.”

Reata Glen will be located on 60 acres of land at Oretega Highway and Reata Road, offering 480 residential living apartment homes, with 20 unique floor plans. According to the release, 13 percent of the population has reached senior years and the number is expected to double by 2040 as baby boomers age.

“We’re proud to bring this incredible new community to seniors in the Rancho Mission Viejo area, which will not only celebrate their social energy, but also their intellectual spirit, all in a beautiful and engaging atmosphere,” said Troy Bourne, marketing director of Reata Glen.

The facility will offer more than 200 activities and amenities, including a movie theater, performing arts theater, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, an indoor and outdoor pool, multiple dining venues, billiards and cards rooms, greenhouse and gardening areas, and walking and cycling trails with access to San Juan Creek Trail, leading directly to Doheny State Beach. Reata Glen will also offer care at the adjacent health center, where future residents will have access to assisted living, memory care, and long-term care in a skilled nursing center

Construction on the community is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2019. The community will offer an estimated 300 jobs in the San Juan Capistrano area.