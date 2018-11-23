News Bites: Dana Point Insurance Agent Accused of Stealing Thousands

A former Dana Point State Farm insurance agent allegedly stole nearly $200,000 in insurance premium payments, leaving clients without coverage. Ann Garcia, also known as Anna Nuno-Garcia, 46, of Capistrano Beach, faces 40 felony counts of grand theft.

A press release issued by the California Department of Insurance (CDI) says that while working for an independently owned State Farm agency from September 2011 to November 2014, Garcia embezzled more than 300 checks totaling $195,626 by altering, endorsing or depositing them into her personal bank accounts. These checks were for payment of the customer’s insurance premiums or were premium refunds for the policyholder.

“Garcia’s alleged crimes are an example of why insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” said Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones in a press release. “In order to line her own pockets, Garcia allegedly took advantage of people who trusted her and put those people at risk of economic loss by failing to place insurance coverage intended to protect them.”

Garcia allegedly used cash payments from some clients to purchase money orders to pay premiums for other clients and set up policyholders on unauthorized State Farm installment payment plans. Victims included extended family members and elderly State Farm customers.

Garcia was arraigned on Nov. 5 at the Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana. Bail was set at $20,000. This case was handled by CDI’s Investigation Division and is being prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Garcia’s license expired in April 2018 for failure to renew.