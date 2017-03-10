By Kristina Pritchett

The first weekend of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales started with sunshine but ended in rain.

At the Ocean Institute, guests of all ages took an art lesson and painted whale tails on canvas. Out on Baby Beach, organizations like Friends of the Headlands and The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Center educated guests on keeping beaches clean, and children raced across the sand to search for treasure during the annual Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club’s Diamond Dig.

Due to the rain, the Whale of a Rubber Ducky Derby was canceled, but the Dana Point Woman’s Club hopes to reschedule the event to this weekend.

The Festival continues March 11 and 12. To view the official event guide, visit www.danapointtimes.com.