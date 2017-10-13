By Allison Jarrell

The City Council has a stacked agenda on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with several items related to incoming development in town.

Among other things, the Council will consider allowing special zoning that incentivizes agricultural land uses, approving an exclusive negotiation agreement between the city and Frontier Development, LLC for the development of the downtown playhouse property, and authorizing the city manager to execute a personal services agreement with LSA Associates for the preparation of an initial study of a proposed General Plan amendment for a residential development—referred to as “The Farm”—proposed by Spieker Senior Development for the Vermeulen Ranch.

The Council will also consider approving an amendment to a development plan for the Tirador residential development that would allow a 136-unit development on a 16-acre site south of Calle Arroyo, as well as initiating a review process for a proposed coffee shop drive-thru at 32291 Camino Capistrano.

Also on the docket is the approval of a construction contract for the Del Obispo Street Widening project between Paseo de la Paz and Calle Aspero, and approval of a construction contract for the design of the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park Water and Sanitary Sewer Pipelines project.

Items Council members have placed at the end of the agenda include: a potential hotel incentive program, repealing the Historic Town Center Downtown Master Plan, amending ordinances that govern massage therapy businesses, a status report on a mayoral housing subcommittee, and a discussion on San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station funds and expenditures.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. The Council’s closed session begins at 3 p.m. and members of the public wishing to speak on any closed session items can do so at the beginning of that meeting.

To view the complete agenda and staff reports, click here.