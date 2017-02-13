The Capistrano Dispatch

Get ready for the red carpet, San Juan.

Local producer and director Robert Kline and producer Stephanie Heredia are once again inviting residents to attend their annual pre-Oscars celebration, “A Night at the Oscars,” on Thursday, Feb. 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Regency Theatres & Rick’s Café, located at 26762 Verdugo Street in downtown San Juan Capistrano, is set to host the evening of Oscar-nominated films, award predictions and a question and answer session. All attendees will receive a ballot to vote for their Oscars predictions.

Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased online for $16, which includes a purchasing fee. To purchase tickets, visit the theatre box office or go online at www.regencymovies.com. For more information, call 949.661.3456.

The 89th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26.