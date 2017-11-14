The Capistrano Dispatch

Lanes along northbound and southbound Interstate 5 between Camino de Estrella in San Clemente and Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano will be closed overnight Tuesday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 17, for electrical work and the installation of K-rail (temporary concrete barriers).

“Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience while this work is performed and asks that motorists drive safely around the closures and slow down or move over,” Caltrans officials said in a statement.

See the release below for specific closure information.