Seeking to honor veterans of South Orange County, Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley announced this week that the period to nominate individuals for her third annual Veterans of the Year Awards has opened.

This year’s Veterans of the Year Awards theme is “The Call to Serve: Recognizing The Roles And Musicians & Buglers Play In The Military.” The theme aims to honor veterans, reservists and active duty servicemembers who contributed to the U.S. military through music, and going above and beyond the call of duty, Foley said in a media release.

Those interested in submitting a veteran for consideration can visit Foley’s website to fill out the nomination form. Nominees should reside in the county’s Fifth District or have significantly contributed to the area and are eligible if they have served in the military on active duty or reserves for any length of time.

The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. The awards event will be held on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.