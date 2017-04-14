The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Capistrano-based nonprofit Otra Mas will celebrate the ASPCA’s (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) national Help a Horse Day on April 22, while also competing for a chance to win up to $25,000 in grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect and save horses’ lives.

Otra Mas works to rescue horses that have injuries, ailments or have aged and are no longer fit for daily riding, or can no longer support the weight of a rider. The nonprofit provides a home for the horses, rehabilitates the horses, and gives each horse a renewed purpose in helping individuals heal through equine assisted learning and equine assisted psychotherapy.

“We restore one horse and one person at a time”, said Kathy Holman, president and founder of Otra Mas, Inc. “The ASPCA Help a Horse Day contest is a wonderful opportunity for our team to welcome the residents and businesses of San Juan Capistrano into our facility to help spread awareness about the at-risk horses in our community who are in need of loving homes.”

To celebrate the day, Otra Mas will showcase their horses and hold demonstrations and games that highlight the therapy their horses provide. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Ortega Equestrian Center, 27252 Calle Arroyo, San Juan Capistrano.

For more information about Otra Mas, visit www.otramas.net.