Then & Now: The Man on the Horse

Meet Pablo Valenzuela. A man on a horse. I found nothing in my research to indicate he is a member of any of the town’s foremost families. We see nothing about him that is particularly notable. Yet, there is something about this photo that conveys so much about San Juan Capistrano with just the one image.

The year is 1934. The moment is captured in the plaza area in front of Mission San Juan Capistrano. A man sitting on a horse.

In the background is the Mission. Having undergone extensive restoration under the guidance of Fr. John O’Sullivan, it had become a showplace and a popular stop for travelers. Yet the town had remained a quiet agricultural community neighbored by vast ranch lands.

And this man on a horse reminds us of those simpler times. He seems content in a place undisturbed by the progressive chaos of larger, more modern cities. While we know there must have been cars and businesses nearby, this man and his horse draw us instead to a peaceful place engrained with historic charm.

I was moved by this photo perhaps because I had just enjoyed a presentation by Donna Friess in advance of the release of her newest book about San Juan Capistrano’s equine roots (Capistrano Trails, which is due to be released toward the end of the summer). Her book was inspired by the many people whose efforts have helped preserve the heritage of San Juan Capistrano and promises to be a rousing tribute to our equestrian history.

While libraries grow with stories of our little village, there is always room for one more interesting anecdote or tidbit of information about San Juan Capistrano and what makes it unique and special. I hope you enjoy reading this column and learning about this town as much as I like writing about it. And if you know anything about Pablo Valenzuela, please share with me at editor@sjchistoricalsociety.com.

