St. Margaret’s Episcopal School mourns the loss of founding faculty member and retired associate headmaster David Boyle

Longtime St. Margaret’s Episcopal School leader and founding faculty member David Boyle passed away from complications of pneumonia on Sunday, Nov. 19.

David, faculty emeritus who retired in 2012 as associate headmaster, joined St. Margaret’s as a faculty member in the fall of 1980, the second year of the school. He was a true servant leader who committed his life’s work to the mission of St. Margaret’s.

In the early years, David’s passion for education and dedication to the vision of St. Margaret’s was evident in the many roles he took on to support the young school’s growth and success. He taught math, science, sacred studies, physical education, and coached the first two interscholastic sports, soccer and golf. When ninth grade was added in 1982, he also taught algebra and coached basketball. He was named director of the junior high, and then middle school principal overseeing grades 6-8 upon a school restructuring in 1988. David led the intensive, school-wide WASC and CAIS accreditation work from 1986 until his retirement, as well as campus emergency preparedness planning. Throughout his tenure, David was integrally involved in strategic planning and vision setting for St. Margaret’s future. David is most recently remembered as the upper school principal, from 2004 to 2011.

David also served as an A.S.A.P. volunteer with San Juan Capistrano Police Services and was a former director on the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce board.

David will be remembered for his incredible life of service, humility, as well as his signature humor and joy. The Boyle family, too, is an integral part of the rich history of St. Margaret’s. David is survived by his loving wife, Marilynn, St. Margaret’s faculty emerita, and their son Michael, a member of the Class of 2002, his wife Rebecca and their daughter Lyla.

A public memorial service has been planned to celebrate David’s life Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in David’s memory to one of the following organizations:

Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano or Special Camp for Special Kids

Gifts can be made online or via mailed check, noting in the memo: In memory of David Boyle—Breakthrough SJC or Special Camp, to:

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School

31641 La Novia

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Camp Stevens

Gifts can be made online or via mailed check, noting a gift in memory of David Boyle, to:

Camp Stevens

P.O. Box 2320

Julian, CA 92036