Jonathan Ceballos

July 8, 1978 – August 10, 2017

Our beloved brother, Jonathan Ceballos, The Bear Tatan, passed at 3:28 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Our Bear Tatan slipped away in his sleep surrounded by his family and a few of his closest friends. We have no words to express our sorrow and despair. Our only comfort is knowing that he is in a better place where he is, once again, free, whole and happy. Jonathan was a truly inspiring person, an amazing and loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He will be forever missed and loved.

Services for Jonathan will be held at the Mission Basilica in San Juan Capistrano on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life at the La Sala courtyard of the San Juan Capistrano Library.

Tatan ascended back home to the stars, from where he will be watching over us. Rest in peace our beloved. Below, is a poem called “Ascension,” one of his favorites, and one which gives us immense peace every time we read it.

And if I go,

while you’re still here…

Know that I live on,

vibrating to a different measure

–behind a thin veil you cannot see through.

You will not see me,

so you must have faith.

I wait for the time when we can soar together again,

–both aware of each other.

Until then, live your life to its fullest.

And when you need me,

Just whisper my name in your heart,

…I will be there.