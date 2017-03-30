Joe Childs passed away on Friday, March 24 after a short battle with cancer.

Joe was born Aug. 24, 1966 in Anniston, Alabama. He attended Southside High School and after graduating, he joined the United States Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. After working for J.A. Childs Construction Co. for two years and other ventures in Las Vegas and Montana, Joe returned to Southern California and started JLC Mortgage. Joe loved his career and his faithful clients who he treated like family.

Joe frequented the Swallow’s Inn and was always willing to get on stage and sing or dance the night away. His last accomplishment was his much-anticipated cross-country trip to Alabama in his Jeep with his family. Joe had a full life—he loved golfing, playing his guitar, riding Harley Davidsons and even sailing.

Services for Joe were held March 27 in his home state. His final resting place is at the Alabama National Cemetery.

Joe is survived by his father, Joe Childs Sr,; mother, Brenda Jackson; brothers, Stephen and Jason; stepmother, Nalda Childs; girlfriend, Jessica McClain, and her son, Clayton.