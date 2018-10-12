Obituary: Joseph “Mike” Villegas

Joseph “Mike” Villegas was born July 15, 1950 in Santa Ana, California to Evelyn and Salvador Villegas. Mike grew up with his brother, Mark and sister, Valerie in the “Little Hollywood” area of San Juan Capistrano. He attended Rancho Alamitos High School where he graduated in 1969. Mike received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics from University of California, Riverside in 1991. While studying at Saddleback College Mike met and married his wife, Michele Thomas in 1992. In 2001, their daughter Mary Annette was born. Mike who was known for his generosity and kindness loved sports of all kinds, history, visiting with friends, traveling and spending time with his family.

Mike passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2018 at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife Michele Villegas, their daughter Mary Villegas, his brother Mark Villegas, his sister Valerie Cordes as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Vigil will be held on Oct. 24, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Serra Chapel followed by a Mass on Oct. 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Serra Chapel in San Juan Capistrano. Joseph Michael Villegas will be interred at Old Mission Cemetery in San Juan Capistrano.