Juin “Whipple” Foresman passed away at the age of 92 peacefully at home with her family. She was an intelligent, strong, adventurous, and creative woman. She did many more unique and impactful things than the average person; especially for her times.

Juin was a fashion model in New York, a Hollywood actress and then became a mother of four children.

Juin was an active member of numerous charity and social organizations: Assistance League, National Charity League, Kappa Kappa Gamma, DAR, Red Hat, Cohan Group, Questers, and more.

She was a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout Leader, winner of many cooking contests, pottery maker, writer for her local paper, needle pointer, quilter and toy sewing machine collector.

In her late 40’s, Juin went back to school and earned a Master’s degree in library sciences. While working on her thesis, she was an intern in Egypt with the Smithsonian Institute while living on a houseboat on the Nile River, researching papyrus papermaking and reconstructing ancient documents.

Juin’s favorite legacy was her family. She was fiercely protective of her husband and children. Juin is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert R. Foresman, Jr. and son Mark William Foresman. Her surviving family members are her brother, Gaylord C. Whipple, her children Gayl (Foresman) Beller, R. Scott Foresman and Guy S. Foresman. Juin’s grandchildren are Brent and Gray Beller, Bryant, Rebecca and William Foresman, Kathryn & Elizabeth Foresman, and Graham Foresman.