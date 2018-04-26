Mary “Lynn” Mays passed away peacefully April 4th in her beloved San Clemente home. She was a fighter till the end and will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Amy and Becky Mays of San Clemente, and her sister, Judith O’Neil of Aliso Viejo.

Lynn was born in 1940 to Herbert and Mary Ziegler, and was raised in Evanston, IL. She was a long time San Clemente resident.

Besides being a mother of 2, she had a vital work life, spending countless hours being the core of Concordia Elementary School. She began her career as an attendance clerk and worked her way up to Office Manager when she retired in 2002.

A stroke in 2004 affected her life greatly but didn’t keep her from enjoying life. She loved her church family at St. Andrews UMC, attending musical concerts with her sister, and watching an infinite number of movies.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at St. Andrews by the Sea Methodist Church in San Clemente, May 19th at 1:00 pm. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in to The Splash Foundation (www.splashfoundation.com) aka Concordia Elementary School’s PTA.