Paul James Michael Gregory

October 5, 1951 – February 26, 2019

Paul “PJ” Gregory passed away at the young age of 67. Born in New York state to Sidney and Frances Gregory, he grew up with his two siblings, Warren (New York) and Laraine (California). Paul began playing guitar in his youth and often performed on stage in a mask and cape, using whatever pseudonym suited his mood.

Paul studied in Mexico and received his degree in Mesoamerican Anthropology, then traveled the world working for United Airlines. He enjoyed discovering new cultures throughout his life. He also received his Juris Doctorate, becoming a member of the California State Bar.

He loved living near the ocean in Dana Point, where he lived for over two decades, daily strolling Strands beach and the headlands. Any day you might find him humming songs while tending to his vast yard filled with unique palms and exotic plants. He was an attorney by trade, a passionate guitar player, Vespa enthusiast, and an avid reader.

Paul was a loving father and a playful grandfather to his three grandchildren, Zöe(15), Booker(6) and Frances(3). He is survived by his daughter, Kara, his son, Michael, and mother of his children, Coleen. He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.