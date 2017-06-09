The Capistrano Dispatch

The Orange County Association of Realtors will be hosting a free seminar featuring a panel of experts who will help “demystify” Mello-Roos Taxes, according to a press release from Orange County Auditor-Controller Eric H. Woolery. Assessor Claude Parrish and Irvine Mayor Donald P. Wagner and more will discuss the details of Mello-Roos and how they work.

The event is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Orange County Association of Realtors, 25552 La Paz Road in Laguna Hills. Parking is open and complimentary.

To register for the event, click here.