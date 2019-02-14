OC Public Libraries to Offer Amnesty Day Starting this Week

Staff

OC Public Libraries will offer its “Fine Free Library Days” from Feb. 14-24. Any items with overdue fines or items that have been marked as “lost” can be returned, and related fines and fees will be waived.

During a similar event in 2011, entitled “Amnesty Week,” 6,700 overdue items were brought back to the library system, equaling $167,925 in returned materials, according to OC Public Libraries. A survey of 18 branches during that time period revealed attendance up more than 4,500 users from the same week the previous year.