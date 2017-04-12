By Allison Jarrell

A 25-year-old man was found dead and hanging from the La Novia street bridge over San Juan Creek on Wednesday morning, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials.

OCSD Lt. Lane Lagaret said police received a call at a 9:58 a.m. from a horseback rider in the area who discovered the man’s body hanging from the bridge near San Juan Creek Road and La Novia Avenue.

Lagaret said investigators are treating the incident as a suicide, “as there was no sign of anything indicating otherwise.”

Police were still on the scene Wednesday afternoon. The man’s identity was not released.