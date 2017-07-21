By Allison Jarrell

An 82-year-old man has died after jumping off a cliff behind his residence on Friday morning, according to Lt. Lane Lagaret of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Lagaret said police responded to the 26000 block of Via La Mirada at 10:50 a.m. Friday morning. Due to the terrain, OCSD had to use a helicopter to extricate the man’s body. Lagaret said the man was pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority.

If you or someone you know are struggling and in need of help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The Lifeline toll-free number is 1-800-273-8255.

Kristina Pritchett contributed to this report.