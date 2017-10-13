By Daniel Ritz

Double homicide suspect, 26-year-old Luke William Ferguson, is in custody with Inglewood Police Department in Ventura after remaining at-large for more than 24 hours. Ferguson is suspected of fatally shooting two people and wounding two others in Aliso Viejo.

According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived at 2:50 p.m. in The Hamptons subdivision on Oct. 12 to find four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies reportedly rendered aid, but Lisa Cosenza, 51, and Douglas Ferguson, 59, both of Aliso Viejo, died as a result of their injuries.

On Facebook, Cosenza and Ferguson were listed as in a relationship.

The other victims, a 23-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the release. There have been no further updates to their conditions at this time.

Cosenza was an account executive for a short time in 2013 for Picket Fence Media, which publishes the Dana Point Times, San Clemente Times and The Capistrano Dispatch. She is also a graduate of Dana Hills High School.

No details on the circumstances surrounding the shootings have been released at this time.

The Dispatch will continue to update this story as more details become available.