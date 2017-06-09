The Capistrano Dispatch

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is encouraging youth to explore their community this summer using the discounted OCTA Youth Summer Pass.

The 30-day Youth Summer Pass is a limited-time discount on the youth monthly pass. It’s being offered to children ages 6 to 18 and costs $20, half off the regular price. It is valid for unlimited rides on the 65 OC Bus routes from June 1 to August 31. The Youth Summer Pass can be purchased using the mobile ticketing feature of the OC Bus app.

As part of this year’s promotion, OCTA is offering prizes, including Knott’s Berry Farm tickets, movie theater tickets and gift cards, to a lucky winner each week. To enter, participants are asked to hop on an OC Bus, take a selfie with the special summer bus decal and share their photos on social media using #OCSummerBus.

To find out more about the OCTA Youth Summer Pass, visit www.octa.net.