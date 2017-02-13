By Allison Jarrell

After about six months of construction, city officials have said that the La Novia roundabout is weeks away from opening. The single-lane roundabout will give drivers the option to take Valle Road north or south, or to drive up La Novia Avenue.

Robert Young, project manager with Sukut Construction, said construction on the roundabout, which began in July 2016, has faced some delays due to the recent rain, but is on track to be completed in the next few weeks.

City Manager Ben Siegel also mentioned the approaching completion of the roundabout during a recent City Council planning retreat. Siegel said the roundabout would be completed in February and will include landscaping in order to approve the aesthetics of the area.

The La Novia roundabout is part of the development agreement for Taylor Morrison’s 416-home Pacifica San Juan project. California Environmental Quality Act regulations require the developer to design and construct mitigation measures to combat the additional traffic the homes will produce.

“The upcoming opening of the new roundabout will be a significant improvement at the interchange,” said City Manager Ben Siegel. “This developer-funded project will enhance traffic flow and safety in the area.”