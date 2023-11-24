Tom Blake

By Tom Blake

Bob, 87, a South Orange County resident, emailed me last week. He wrote, “My wife, presently in ‘Memory Care,’ has been my friend and life partner for 53 years.

“I cared for her at home, as well as I could, for five years during her early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Now, she is almost non-verbal, on medication, though lovely to see when I visit her.

“I have a question: Would a ‘friend’ relationship, open and honest, with guidelines be viable given my circumstances? I am healthy with no limitations. I like live theater, having dinner out twice a week, walking, traveling, music, dancing and caring for my lovely home.

“What do you think, Tom? Would a friend relationship be acceptable?”

I’ve been asked questions like Bob’s many times in 29 years of writing columns. I prefer to get opinions from my readers vs. strictly giving my own opinion.

In May 2011, I wrote an article in this newspaper titled, “Dating When a Spouse is Institutionalized with Alzheimer’s.” In that article, a man named Ed said his wife, age 59, had Alzheimer’s and didn’t know him anymore. He visited her three to four times a week.

He met a widow. They saw each other often. Their relationship was platonic. The widow was concerned about what people who knew her would think. Bob asked what he should say to her. I asked readers for their opinions. Here’s what three said:

Jon wrote, “Considering that there really is no marriage anymore, and his spouse is apparently unable to comprehend what is going on, a relationship is within reason.”

Mary said, “There will always be some holier-than-thou, judgmental busybody who will make her life miserable with criticism and condemnation. So, what? Go for it!”

George stated, “Alzheimer’s is a vicious disease. The dementia associated with it is irreversible. A victim can linger for years. Spouses are as ‘imprisoned’ as patients. If there is another person to whom a spouse can reach out, it’s not cheating or being unfaithful.”

I answered Ed, “You and your friend sound well-matched. I feel you should cherish each other. You have a right to be happy, as you have been loyal and wonderful and will continue to ensure your wife is well taken care of. And your friend also has the right to be happy.”

Those comments from 2011 can apply to Bob’s question today.

I asked Debbie Sirkin, a South Orange County psychotherapist, for her opinion about Bob’s question. Debbie said, “Bob’s situation can be a moral, ethical, and religious dilemma, and it is not one-size-fits-all.

“For better or worse, in sickness and in health” is not Biblical in nature, but rather from a pamphlet titled, The Book of Common Prayer, from 1569, written at a time when people’s life expectancy was maybe 30-35 years. Alzheimer’s has only been around a little over 100 years, so this is not something anyone had to deal with until the last century.

“Similar to many things discussed in premarital therapy, Bob’s situation may be a new one I add to my list of questions to be discussed prior to having to deal with it. Given where we are today, with people living longer, I think this is a question that can/should be asked early in a marriage (or in premarital therapy).

“Then, when being faced with this dilemma, it is no longer a dilemma, as it has already been discussed prior to the anguish at a time when you need more support and less stress.”

So, there you are, Bob, enjoy a friend, while you can.

Tom Blake is a retired Dana Point business owner and resident who has authored books on middle-aged dating. See his website at findingloveafter50.com. To comment: tompblake@gmail.com.