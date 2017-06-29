By Allison Jarrell

A San Juan Capistrano resident—along with 121 residents who have signed his petition—are calling for the San Juan City Council to vote “no confidence” and remove Councilwoman Kerry Ferguson from her current role as mayor.

In his online petition, which launched on June 9, local business owner Ted Rosenfeldt wrote that Ferguson “lacks the leadership skills to motivate the Council to make important decisions concerning the future of San Juan Capistrano.”

“She has not demonstrated the ability to bring issues forward and develop consensus among the Council to address the needs of our community,” the petition states.

Rosenfeldt wrote that Ferguson lacks understanding of important transportation issues and is unable to encourage decorum from the public and other Council members.

“Indecision, rancor and derision are wasting time, taxpayer money and setting us back,” Rosenfeldt wrote. “We call on the City Council to act decisively and relieve Kerry Ferguson from her position as Mayor and restore order to the governance of San Juan Capistrano.”

Mayor Kerry Ferguson responded to the petition and its claims via email, saying that the petition is “the latest from a group of schoolyard bullies,” and went on to call out the political biases of individual petition signers.

“The behavior of this small group is reminiscent of what we are seeing on a national level; character defamation and spreading of rumors by those whose candidates did not get elected,” she wrote.

“There is plenty of lack of decorum to go around both on and off the dais, but as Mayor, I pledge to redouble my efforts to set an example for others,” Ferguson wrote. “I hope everyone will do the same. It would greatly help us to efficiently conduct the city’s business.”

Rosenfeldt presented his petition with 110 signatures to the City Council on Tuesday, June 20 during oral communications. He encouraged the Council “to replace the mayor and reconfigure the leadership of the Council so that meetings could be run effectively and efficiently.”

“I know that it’s difficult for people to make a decision like this. It certainly gives people a hurt feeling not to have the best review of their job performance,” Rosenfeldt said. “But I’ve reviewed for the last six months the performance, and I have seen chaos and rancor in City Council meetings, especially in front of the kids in the community that are required to attend these meetings.”

Rosenfeldt isn’t the only one who has commented on the lack of decorum and order at recent City Council meetings. After Ferguson repeatedly interrupted a Ladera Ranch resident who was speaking during public comment at the Council’s June 6 meeting, Councilman Derek Reeve took to Facebook with his opinion.

When asked for her response to Reeve’s remarks, Ferguson wrote in an email that Reeve “has a long history of launching personal attacks on those with whom he disagrees.”

“He has been using his Facebook page to further inflame Mr. Rosenfeldt’s group with misinformation,” she said.

Rosenfeldt later told The Dispatch that he does not intend to file an official recall—his aim is to start a dialogue. Rosenfeldt said he’ll leave the petition online.

“This isn’t a recall effort,” he said. “The petition was purely my idea, completely written by me and circulated by me to people in the community.”

The City Council is not obligated to react to or act on the petition’s request. If Council members were to take a “vote of no confidence,” Ferguson would not be required to step down from her role as mayor. Rather, the vote would show that the majority of the Council does not support or agree with the mayor’s policy and decision-making.

“I see it as an opportunity to make things more efficient, make it better,” Rosenfeldt said. “I’m really not trying to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just hoping that they will become more functional.”

To view the full petition, click here: https://ipetitions.com/petition/replace-mayor-kerry-ferguson-sjc