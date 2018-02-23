Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Local Charities

The Capistrano Dispatch

The Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund awarded $205,500 to 15 law-related organizations and programs in the county, with a couple that have San Juan Capistrano ties.

Laura’s House, a legal advocacy program that provides survivors of domestic violence services to assist with legal rights, was awarded $10,000. Laura’s House is based in Ladera Ranch and has one of its two resale stores in San Juan Capistrano, at 31878 Del Obispo St., Suite 104.

Irvine-based Human Options, which provides survivors of domestic violence education on legal rights, was also awarded $10,000. Human Options provides its support and assistance services through the CHEC Family Resource Center at 27412 Calle Arroyo in San Juan Capistrano.