The evening that included the grant recipients and the 2017 OCBA Charitable Fund Board President Todd Friedland. Photo: Courtesy
EYE ON SJC, News

Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Local Charities

The Capistrano Dispatch

The Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund awarded $205,500 to 15 law-related organizations and programs in the county, with a couple that have San Juan Capistrano ties.

Laura’s House, a legal advocacy program that provides survivors of domestic violence services to assist with legal rights, was awarded $10,000. Laura’s House is based in Ladera Ranch and has one of its two resale stores in San Juan Capistrano, at 31878 Del Obispo St., Suite 104.

Irvine-based Human Options, which provides survivors of domestic violence education on legal rights, was also awarded $10,000. Human Options provides its support and assistance services through the CHEC Family Resource Center at 27412 Calle Arroyo in San Juan Capistrano.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>