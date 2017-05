The Capistrano Dispatch

On Sunday, May 21, Ortega Animal Care Center is inviting the public to tour its newly remodeled dog day care center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open house includes refreshments, a bake sale to benefit rescue pets, an adoption event, raffle prizes, and more.

OACC is located at 27341 Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano. For more information, visit www.oaccpets.com or call 949.487.7600.